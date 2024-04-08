Police are searching for a teenage boy who is missing from Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex Police

Tae, 13, was last seen at about 8.20pm yesterday (Sunday, April 7), according to Sussex Police.

“Tae, who has links to Hailsham, is 5’2” and has dark brown hair,” a spokesperson for the force said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit with ‘Hoodrich’ on the hood and black and orange trainers.