Police searching for boy, 13, missing from Eastbourne
Police are searching for a teenage boy who is missing from Eastbourne.
Tae, 13, was last seen at about 8.20pm yesterday (Sunday, April 7), according to Sussex Police.
“Tae, who has links to Hailsham, is 5’2” and has dark brown hair,” a spokesperson for the force said.
"He is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit with ‘Hoodrich’ on the hood and black and orange trainers.
"If you see Tae or have any information on his whereabouts, call 101 quoting serial 1054 of 07/04.”