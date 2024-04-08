Police searching for boy, 13, missing from Eastbourne

Police are searching for a teenage boy who is missing from Eastbourne.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 8th Apr 2024, 16:54 BST
Police are searching for a teenage boy who is missing from Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex Police
Police are searching for a teenage boy who is missing from Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex Police

Tae, 13, was last seen at about 8.20pm yesterday (Sunday, April 7), according to Sussex Police.

“Tae, who has links to Hailsham, is 5’2” and has dark brown hair,” a spokesperson for the force said.

"He is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit with ‘Hoodrich’ on the hood and black and orange trainers.

"If you see Tae or have any information on his whereabouts, call 101 quoting serial 1054 of 07/04.”

