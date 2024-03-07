Police searching for child, 12, missing from Eastbourne
Police are searching for a child who has gone missing from Eastbourne.
Sussex Police said they are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of Harmony, 12, who is missing from the town.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Harmony, 12, is white, 5'4", of average build and has a buzz cut hairstyle.
“She was last known to be wearing black jeans, a black Nike jumper and white trainers.
“If you see Harmony or know her whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 1386 of 06/03.”