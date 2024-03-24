Watch more of our videos on Shots!

13-year-old Talulah has been reported missing in Brighton, Sussex Police said.

“Talulah is 5’, slim, with long auburn hair,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“She was last seen at 12.30pm on Friday, March 22 and has links to the Whitehawk area of Brighton and Hove.”