Police searching for teenager, 13, missing in Sussex

Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from Sussex.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 24th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

13-year-old Talulah has been reported missing in Brighton, Sussex Police said.

“Talulah is 5’, slim, with long auburn hair,” a spokesperson for the force said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She was last seen at 12.30pm on Friday, March 22 and has links to the Whitehawk area of Brighton and Hove.”

Anyone who sees Talulah, or knows her whereabouts, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 1392 of 23/03.

Related topics:Sussex PolicePoliceBrightonHove