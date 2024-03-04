Police searching for teenager, 15, missing from East Sussex
Police are searching for a teenager who is missing from Polegate.
Sussex Police said they are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of 15-year-old Jaeda who was last seen yesterday (Sunday, March 3).
A spokesperson for the force said: "Jaeda is described as 5’2” with brown hair. She was last seen on Sunday wearing a black catsuit, a long puffer jacket, and white crocs.
“She also has links to Eastbourne.
“If you see Jaeda, or have any information about her whereabouts, report online or call 101 quoting 1081 of 03/03.”