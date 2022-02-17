Police seek missing teenager from Eastbourne

Ayman Lafi was last seen in the town centre at about 4.10pm on Tuesday (February 15), police confirmed.
He is described by police as slim, 5’3”, with long black hair which is often worn in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top and black jogging bottoms.
Sussex Police said, “Officers are concerned for the welfare of the teenager, and believe he may have travelled to the Hounslow area of London.”
Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 01273 470101 and quote serial 891 of 15/02.