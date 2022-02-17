Police seek missing teenager from Eastbourne

Missing Ayman Lafi from Eastbourne. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-220217-121708001

Ayman Lafi was last seen in the town centre at about 4.10pm on Tuesday (February 15), police confirmed.

He is described by police as slim, 5’3”, with long black hair which is often worn in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top and black jogging bottoms.

Sussex Police said, “Officers are concerned for the welfare of the teenager, and believe he may have travelled to the Hounslow area of London.”