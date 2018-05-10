Police seek public help in tracing car vandals

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of vehicles being deliberately damaged in residential areas in Uckfield over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Incidents occurred overnight on Thursday (May 3) through to Monday (May 7).

It is believed offenders struck late at night and in the early hours of the morning.

Among the areas targeted were Harcourt Road, Puddingcake Lane and Old Common Way, Uckfield.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or who may have information concerning who was responsible.

Sergeant Amy Mason, from the Wealden Prevention Team, said : “We’re investigating these instances of criminal damage, which are clearly costly and distressing to those who have been targeted.

“It is wholly unacceptable behaviour and we are determined to root out the perpetrators.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 47180064928. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If a crime is in progress or appears imminent, please dial 999.