Police 'urgently' searching for woman missing from East Sussex village

Police are ‘urgently’ searching for a woman who has been reported missing from an East Sussex village.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:45 GMT
Emma, 45, is missing from the Friston area near Eastbourne, Sussex Police said.

She was last seen at 10am yesterday (Monday, January 29), according to the police force.

“Emma is 5’ 5”, slim, with brown shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket, blue jeans, black boots and carrying a small black handbag,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“If anyone has seen Emma, please call 999 immediately quoting serial 1265 of 29/01.”

