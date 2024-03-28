Political opinion: Chichester grower marches forward with a Spring strawberry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

JESS Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Chichester, couldn’t resist saying YES when given the chance to try the first strawberry crop of the year from The Summer Berry Company’s glasshouses.

"It's exciting to see a company such as the Summer Berry Company finding ways to innovate, grow sustainably and embracing technology which could change the sector in years to come. Their strawberries, in mid-march, tasted like a summer's day, which was a welcome taste after the last few months of rain!" she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Summer Berry Company grows blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries outdoors, in glasshouses and in polytunnels on Chichester’s coastal plain and in Portugal. Based in Colworth, just south of Chichester, the company produces over 10,000 tonnes of berries a year.

Jess Brown-Fuller with The Summer Berry Company

Using innovative technologies including robotics together with green energy solutions and water efficiency techniques it aims to produce berries all year round, reducing its seasonal reliance and to meet growing demand.