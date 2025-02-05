Political opinion: Lewes Lib Dems and East Sussex Greens react as East Sussex County Council elections are cancelled

Lewes MP James MacCleary has condemned the decision to cancel this May’s local elections in East Sussex, calling it an attack on democracy. The government has delayed elections for one year after a request from East Sussex Conservatives.

James asked the Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner) after the announcement of the cancellations: “What justification she (Rayner) gives for giving a mandate to a Conservative administration that has lost it’s overall majority and hangs on by the chair casting vote, to negotiate a generationally defining deal on behalf of residents of East Sussex against their will?”

Last month the Express reported how council leader Keith Glazier had requested that the elections be cancelled.

He argued that it was so Sussex would be considered a priority area for devolution, with a new mayoral combined authority covering East and West Sussex and Brighton and Hove.

Campaigners outside County Hall last month

The leaders of Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes and Wealden councils wrote to the government opposing his proposal.

The MP said: “This is nothing short of a disgrace. The Conservatives are running scared and have pushed for this election cancellation in a desperate attempt to cling to power. Meanwhile, Labour has stood by and let them get away with it, knowing they have no chance of winning here.

“Voters are rightly fed up with this Conservative council’s appalling record—financial mismanagement, crumbling roads, axed frontline services, and neglect of vulnerable residents.

"They know they were on track to lose seats in May, so instead of facing the voters, they have silenced them.

“These elections should have been a chance for local people to demand better and decide on the future of how their areas are shaped under reorganisation, but instead, the Conservatives and Labour have shut them out of the process. This is an insult to democracy.”

Meanwhile East Sussex Greens have accused the Conservative Councillors of “trying to kill democracy to save their own political skins”.

A recent protest of more than 50 people outside county hall in Lewes saw East Sussex residents brandishing placards and a cardboard coffin announcing the ‘Death of Democracy’ in efforts to persuade county councillors not to call for the election cancellation.

An Emergency Meeting of the County Council called by Green Councillors on the same day also saw impassioned pleas by opposition Councillors to the Conservatives to allow elections to go ahead in May as planned.

Despite the protests, county council leader Keith Glazier wrote to the Minister of State for Local Government requesting that elections should be postponed to ‘give stability’ while government-imposed requirements are put in place.

Green County Councillor Johnny Denis said: “Clinging on to power for what could be years without an election is a naked power grab that shows contempt for residents and democracy. It’s not too late for the county council to do the right thing and go ahead with elections which are already planned, budgeted for and ready to go.

"It’s essential that there is a clear and current mandate from local voters so councillors can rightly and fairly speak up for East Sussex in the negotiations and collaborations to come.”