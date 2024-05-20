Political opinion: Mims Davies MP Joins Lloyd’s Bank Farming Parliamentary Reception

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by the office of Mims Davies MP. Mims Davies MP was thrilled to join the Lloyd's Farming Reception in Parliament alongside fellow Sussex colleague Andrew Griffith MP.

This reception provided Mims with an opportunity to hear more about Lloyds’ work supporting our hard working British farmers. As the largest lender in the sector, Lloyds was able to share valuable insights with Mims.

Lloyds Banking Group is the largest provider of finance to the UK agriculture sector. Mims was pleased to hear that they provide banking, lending and other services to 46,500 farming businesses across Great Britain through the brands Lloyds Bank, the Bank of Scotland and the Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

On the day, Mims also met with experts from the Soil Association Exchange. This is a new farming advisory service backed by Lloyds, which offers on-farm consultancy which the bank has so far rolled out to around 500 of its clients so far, with strong results: among a sample of participating farmers, 73pc thought Exchange would help them become more profitable, and 90pc said they’d change practices after accessing its advice.

Mims Davies MP said: “I was very pleased to join Lloyds Farming Parliamentary Reception alongside my colleague, Andrew Griffith MP.

“We know first-hand the sector has been facing real challenges: including rising costs, narrow margins and a changing climate.