Political opinion: Mims Davies MP raises awareness of Dementia Action Week

This item has been submitted by the office of Mims Davies MP. This year the Dementia Action Week campaign (13th - 19th May 2024) brings the UK together to take action on improving dementia diagnosis rates.

Diagnosis is vital to give people access to the care, treatment and support they desperately need. Yet, incredibly, 1 in 3 people with dementia do not have a diagnosis.

The Geller Commission is a partnership of international experts from across the dementia sector, including the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia UK, UKDRI, World Dementia Council and more. Together, they are leading an independent review into clinical pathways for people living with dementia in the UK.

Mims was pleased to meet with Laurence Geller, Chairman of the Geller Commission and discuss ways in which the Government can further support those with dementia and the diagnosis process.

Mims Davies MP and Lawrence Geller CBE

The Commission brings together the UK’s foremost experts in dementia from the third sector, academia, research institutions and public health professionals to deliver an evidence based report and recommendations to the government of the day. It will draw its conclusion from quantitative sources, existing research and testimonials from those affected.

The Geller Commission considers 3 overarching priorities:

Prevention : early interventions and preventative measures to avoid initial hospitalisation and empower care providers to act.

: early interventions and preventative measures to avoid initial hospitalisation and empower care providers to act. Protection : improving care for people with dementia in hospital to reduce the risk of readmission and expedite a return to a home setting.

: improving care for people with dementia in hospital to reduce the risk of readmission and expedite a return to a home setting. Simplification: identifying immediate barriers to timely or appropriate discharge.

Mims Davies MP said: "I was very pleased to join The Geller Commission's Parliamentary Reception raising awareness of Dementia for Dementia Action Week.