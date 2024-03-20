Political opinion: Seaford College students quiz Andrew Griffith MP

This item has been submitted by the office of Andrew Griffith MP. Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith visited Seaford College in Petworth on Friday afternoon to meet students in the school council and those studying politics.
By Michelle TaylorContributor
Published 20th Mar 2024, 14:36 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 15:01 GMT
Andrew Griffith MP being quizzed by students at Seaford CollegeAndrew Griffith MP being quizzed by students at Seaford College
Andrew Griffith MP being quizzed by students at Seaford College

More than 30 students met the MP in the school’s modern Sixth Form Café to hear more about his work as a Member of Parliament. The visit was organised by Laura Stitt, Seaford College’s Director of Student Personal Development, and teacher of RE and History.

Andrew Griffith was asked about his views on freedom of speech, banning Tik Tok, the electoral system and foreign aid amongst the many topics covered. The students also demonstrated a keen interest in international affairs asking questions about Donald Trump and illegal migration policies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The MP also provided advice to the young students from across all year groups who represent the school council, on how to effect change and the importance of collective responsibility and working. Andrew’s main advice to them was to use their platform and voice to advocate and by raising awareness on issues.

Most Popular
Andrew Griffith MP being quizzed by students at Seaford CollegeAndrew Griffith MP being quizzed by students at Seaford College
Andrew Griffith MP being quizzed by students at Seaford College

The MP suggested that for anyone wishing to get into politics should read as much as possible, and to always read the other point of view to develop their own opinion on a topic.

Andrew Griffith said: “I was delighted to be invited to speak to the students at Seaford College. I was very impressed with their enthusiasm, and they demonstrated a strong understanding of current affairs and interest in local and national issues. I hope they left the session feeling like I had responded openly and informatively.”

Related topics:Andrew GriffithPetworthMember of ParliamentHistoryDonald Trump