Political opinion: Seaford College students quiz Andrew Griffith MP
More than 30 students met the MP in the school’s modern Sixth Form Café to hear more about his work as a Member of Parliament. The visit was organised by Laura Stitt, Seaford College’s Director of Student Personal Development, and teacher of RE and History.
Andrew Griffith was asked about his views on freedom of speech, banning Tik Tok, the electoral system and foreign aid amongst the many topics covered. The students also demonstrated a keen interest in international affairs asking questions about Donald Trump and illegal migration policies.
The MP also provided advice to the young students from across all year groups who represent the school council, on how to effect change and the importance of collective responsibility and working. Andrew’s main advice to them was to use their platform and voice to advocate and by raising awareness on issues.
The MP suggested that for anyone wishing to get into politics should read as much as possible, and to always read the other point of view to develop their own opinion on a topic.
Andrew Griffith said: “I was delighted to be invited to speak to the students at Seaford College. I was very impressed with their enthusiasm, and they demonstrated a strong understanding of current affairs and interest in local and national issues. I hope they left the session feeling like I had responded openly and informatively.”