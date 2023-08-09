250 new homes could be on the way to Eastbourne following planning application

250 new homes in Eastbourne could be on the way following an outlining planning application.

The new homes, if approved would be built on the land north of Pevensey Bay Road.

Approximately 38 per cent of the Site (8.95 Hectares) will comprise residential land use with the potential to accommodate up to 250 dwellings as well as 30 per cent of the total dwellings will be affordable.

Vehicular access to the site is proposed to be taken via a new fourth arm off the Martello Roundabout. The proposed site access would cater for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists whilst the existing field access would be retained and improved for use as the principal pedestrian and cyclist access.

250 new homes in Eastbourne could be on the way following an outlining planning application. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

The application proposes four different type of housing in the development.

Main street and Arrival Green housing would be predominantly two and two and a half story semi-detached, terraced rows and apartments to form a more continuous frontage to the street.

Residential Edge housing would be predominantly two storey with a small pocket of single storey bungalows on higher ground facing western edge as well predominantly detached with occasional semidetached.

Core and South Eastern Edge housing would be predominantly two storey with the occasional two and a half storey property. Housing will be formed of a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced dwellings and apartments.

The Rural Development Edge would be two storey dwellings only and the dwellings would be set within larger plots to support enhanced landscape planting.