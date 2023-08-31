BREAKING
29 new flats could be on the way in Hailsham after submitted outline plans

29 new flats could be on the way to Hailsham after outline planning permission was submitted.
By Sam Pole
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:52 BST

The new flats, if approved would be built at Sturton Place Community Health Service Centre in the town.

The outline planning permission is also seeking the conversion of the former drill hall on Station Road in Hailsham to be replaced with five new residential flats.

Residents are being to ask to comment on the proposal by September 22 on Wealden District Council’s planning portal.

