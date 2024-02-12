33% waiting more than 4 hours to be seen at Crawley's nearest A&E – well above NHS target
and live on Freeview channel 276
Across the country 29.7% of patients waited more than 4 hours – with some parts of the country seeing more than half of patients wait over the 4 hour target.
NHS Providers’ Miriam Deakin has previously confirmed that “demand continues to outstrip capacity, which means too many patients are having to wait longer for care and treatment. Shortages of staff, beds and equipment, as well as the need for proper investment in the NHS estate, social care, and more preventative support, are putting the health service under an alarming level of stress.”
Commenting on the figures, Peter Lamb--Labour candidate for Crawley, said: “Residents in Crawley and across better deserve better than the record waiting times they have been experiencing under the current Government. The figures prove that the longer the Conservatives are in power the longer people will wait.
“Labour has a plan to get our NHS back on its feet, beginning with one of the biggest increases in new doctors and nurses the NHS has ever seen, funded by closing the non-dom tax loophole. The Labour Party created our NHS and the next Labour Government will ensure we have an NHS fit for the future.”