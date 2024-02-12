33% waiting more than 4 hours to be seen at Crawley's nearest A&E – well above NHS target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Across the country 29.7% of patients waited more than 4 hours – with some parts of the country seeing more than half of patients wait over the 4 hour target.

NHS Providers’ Miriam Deakin has previously confirmed that “demand continues to outstrip capacity, which means too many patients are having to wait longer for care and treatment. Shortages of staff, beds and equipment, as well as the need for proper investment in the NHS estate, social care, and more preventative support, are putting the health service under an alarming level of stress.”

Commenting on the figures, Peter Lamb--Labour candidate for Crawley, said: “Residents in Crawley and across better deserve better than the record waiting times they have been experiencing under the current Government. The figures prove that the longer the Conservatives are in power the longer people will wait.