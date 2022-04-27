Action Group calls for action against appeal for rejected 200 Nutbourne homes

The Chidham and Hambrook Group have called for action against the appeal for the rejected sites for 200 Nutbourne homes. SUS-220427-110139001

Rejected proposals by the property developer would have seen 132 houses off Broad Road and 68 off Drift Lane.

In response to the appeal Chidham and Hambrook Action Group have steeped up their plans to object to the appeal by Pallant Homes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement released by the group they stated the reasons for the objections being that it “would increase Nutbourne East settlement (191 homes) by 70 per cent, provide a dangerous access point onto one of the busiest sections of Broad Road and remove five Hectares of Grade 2 agricultural cropping land.”

The action group also went onto state the reasons for their objection to the plans to the 68 homes proposal on Drift Lane.

The group said: “The housing would be outside Nutbourne East defined Settlement Boundary meaning that the site is not in Chidham, access to Drift Lane access for nine proposed houses is not feasible, the houses would remove five Hectares of Grade 2 agricultural land for crops and would remove all the resident views north to the South Downs for most of the Parish and that there is currently a lack of infrastructure, no medical facilities, no shop and poor public transport.

“Residents will have until the 20th May to submit your objections and comments

“The appeal will be heard over eight days from August with a decision being made in September.”

To find out more about the Broad Road appeal visit https://chpag.wordpress.com/2021/01/27/1-broad-road-baileys-farm/