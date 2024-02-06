Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thanks to ‘prudent planning and considered decision-making’, the council said it will be left with ‘extra funds’ to use in ‘supporting the community’.

This comes after ‘new ways of working’ were designed to allow the council to maintain public services ‘without the need for significant council tax rises’.

A spokesperson added: “Not only has the council resolved a forecast £960,000 shortfall in its budget for 2024/25, it now expects to have an additional £300,000 to enable it to invest in services because of savings from new, innovative ways of working.”

‘New ways of working’ are being designed to allow Adur District Council to maintain public services without the need for significant council tax rises. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday night (February 1), the council’s cabinet backed plans to increase council tax by a below-inflation 2.99 per cent for the next financial year.

"This is the equivalent of less than 19p per week extra for someone living in the average Band D home,” a spokesperson said.

"The council is not immune from the continued impact of inflation on everyday life. Not only has the cost of its services increased but there has been increasing demand for them because the community has needed them more than ever.

"Despite this, the council has been able to find the resources to support those most in need across Sompting, Lancing, Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate.”

The council said that will continue next year, with increased funding for the housing service to help residents needing to be found somewhere to live.

There will also be more investment in economic development to encourage business growth and regeneration across the district, the council said.

The spokesperson said: “The council will improve facilities for residents, including creating a new sports pavilion for Buckingham Park in Shoreham, revitalising the Shadwells Road play area in Lancing and helping redevelop Southwick FC’s old ground for use by the community.

"It has also set aside £100,000 to improve other park buildings and £50,000 to spend on new play area equipment.

"More than £10m will be spent improving council homes managed by Adur Homes, including replacing double-glazed windows, doors, repairing roofs and walls and fitting new kitchens and bathrooms for its tenants.”

The council said it will also ‘continue to work hard’ on pioneering projects to restore the Adur Valley estuary and its coastline into havens for wildlife and biodiversity, ‘while protecting the greenbelt’.

Neil Parkin, the leader of Adur District Council, said: “Thanks to our careful, well thought-out approach, we have the funds to help our communities to thrive, not just survive.

“Being innovative in the way we work with and for our communities will allow us to focus our resources where our residents most want and need them, all at a cost of less than 19 pence a week extra for the average household.”