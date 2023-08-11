The plans are for two modular buildings built on a former ice rink, next to Eastbrook Manor Community Centre, formerly the Fishergate Community Centre – also known as ‘the dome’ – to provide services for young people.

Charity ESTEEM, based in Shoreham, had expressed support for and interest in the new space, stating it was ‘keen’ to work with the council to bring support and opportunity to the area’s young people, making sure they saw the right kind of support. A spokesperson said: “In this collaboration of our organisations, the young people from East Brook Manor will be able to access ESTEEM opportunities for additional wrap-around support from our base at The Old School House in Ham Road.”