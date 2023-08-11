BREAKING
Adur youth hub given the go-ahead

A new youth hub in Fishersgatge has been approved by Adur District Council.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST

The plans are for two modular buildings built on a former ice rink, next to Eastbrook Manor Community Centre, formerly the Fishergate Community Centre – also known as ‘the dome’ – to provide services for young people.

The national government’s Youth Investment Fund grant will fund the project, as Eastbrook was nominated as an area in need of the investment.

Charity ESTEEM, based in Shoreham, had expressed support for and interest in the new space, stating it was ‘keen’ to work with the council to bring support and opportunity to the area’s young people, making sure they saw the right kind of support. A spokesperson said: “In this collaboration of our organisations, the young people from East Brook Manor will be able to access ESTEEM opportunities for additional wrap-around support from our base at The Old School House in Ham Road.”

The rink at the centre in Fishersgate will be removed as part of the development.

