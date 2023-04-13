These aerial photos show the development at North Horsham called ‘Mowbray’ is well underway.

Alongside 2,750 new homes, Legal and General is delivering new schools, community and sports facilities, open spaces, shops and business units.

The development’s website describes it as a ‘healthy home for families and friends: a place to grow, a place to flourish, a place to work, to learn, to play. Beautifully planned and designed, Mowbray is a sustainable and warm hearted new village for all’.

The site has been contentious over the years as it was included in Horsham District Council’s 2015 local plan in the face of fierce opposition.

Liberty Property Trust’s outline application was then given permission in May 2017 when it was described as ‘unpopular but necessary’.

The site was then sold to Legal & General in 2019, and the housing is being delivered by CALA Homes – itself a subsidiary of L&G.

Now the development is being built out in phases, for which reserved matters permissions are sought from HDC before building work can commence.

These aerial photos show the scale of the site and some of the buildings already completed.

1 . North Horsham development New housing being built (Eddie Mitchell) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . North Horsham development The new Bohunt Horsham school (Eddie Mitchell) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . North Horsham development New homes (Eddie Mitchell) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . North Horsham development Construction ongoing at North Horsham (Eddie MItchell) Photo: Eddie Mitchell