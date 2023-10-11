AGE UK members and Haywards Heath’s mayor take a vintage bus tour of Sussex
After the tour the group travelled to Lamb House in Haywards Heath for cups of tea, lunch and a pub quiz.
Town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield thanked Sara Smart, Emily Emmess and the volunteers from Age UK, as well as Lamb House chef Nicholas the chef, for ‘a fabulous day of adventure’.
She said: “I had the best time at Lamb House and on the bus, which was a wonderfully old-fashioned double decker with antique lamp fittings. It was a very beautiful and bumpy ride. It was also a very lively affair as people were animatedly chatting while looking out of the windows and admiring the views, creating a lovely buzz and great atmosphere.”
The lunch was chicken with gravy and all the trimmings, followed by fruity sponge with custard.
Sara Smart, senior community developer at AGE UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, said: “We had a really great morning, firstly out on the vintage bus tour and then back at Lamb House for lots of fun. It was really enhanced by the mayor being here and our members really enjoyed meeting her as she interacted with everyone. Thank you to the Mayor for taking time out of her busy schedule to attend this activity with members of Lamb House and thank you to Emily, who organised this trip and also organises our full programme of activities at the centre.”