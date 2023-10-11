AGE UK members and Haywards Heath’s mayor take a vintage bus tour of Sussex

The mayor of Haywards Heath joined staff and members of AGE UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove, on a vintage Sussex bus tour this week.

After the tour the group travelled to Lamb House in Haywards Heath for cups of tea, lunch and a pub quiz.

Town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield thanked Sara Smart, Emily Emmess and the volunteers from Age UK, as well as Lamb House chef Nicholas the chef, for ‘a fabulous day of adventure’.

She said: “I had the best time at Lamb House and on the bus, which was a wonderfully old-fashioned double decker with antique lamp fittings. It was a very beautiful and bumpy ride. It was also a very lively affair as people were animatedly chatting while looking out of the windows and admiring the views, creating a lovely buzz and great atmosphere.”

The Haywards Heath mayor with the team from AGE UK, Lamb House

The lunch was chicken with gravy and all the trimmings, followed by fruity sponge with custard.