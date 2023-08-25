A development has been refused for five homes in Aldingbourne.

Arun District Council officers said a lack of sufficient environmental information, adverse impacts on nearby trees and drainage issues were the reasons for refusal of the development near Karenza, Hook Lane.

This followed objections from the council’s drainage engineers, tree officers and ecology officers, as well as Aldingbourne Parish Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans were for two, two bedroom homes, two three bedrooms and one four bedroom, on a 0.18ha site surrounded by trees, hedges and fencing to separate it from its neighbouring residential development, Autumn Gate.

Refused Aldingbourne Development (Credit: ADC planning portal)

Objections were submitted by nearby residents, including some from Autumn Gate, about impacts on traffic, area character, protected species and biodiversity, infrastructure, drainage and a lack of consultation with Autumn Gate residents – 12 objections in total.

After consultation with archaeological officers, the site might have necessitated an archaeological dig before development, due to their concerns about potential artefacts.