Aldingbourne residents quiz their MP at packed out village hall

The ‘Meet Your MP’ event was well attended with around 80 residents who were keen to hear Andrew’s views on a variety of topics. Parish council Chairman Michael Warden chaired the event and was keen to make sure everyone had the opportunity to ask the MP their questions. It was not a surprise that the issues concerning the very high levels of housing development imposed upon the area, recent road closures and water drainage were the main topics for discussion.

Andrew despaired that the six villages have taken more than their fair share of new development in recent years and explained why he had recently called for a moratorium on any further development. He understood the concerns that the infrastructure is struggling to keep up, with more incidents of flooding, poor road conditions, and sewerage problems. He shared with the audience that in his role as a Member of Parliament he was pleased to see planning law changes made just before Christmas that he had been campaigning for over the last four years since first being elected.

Andrew Griffith said that four years to the day of being elected, the National Planning Policy Framework was amended to deliver greater protections and changes which he had called for. Although the final say rests with Arun District – whom he called upon to put a plan in place to stop developers making all the running – the changes give more weight to local neighbourhood plans. He added that the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will mean that infrastructure delivery must come before houses are actually built in future.

Andrew Griffith and Aldingbourne Parish Council Chairman Michael Warden

The MP urged Arun District Council to get an updated Local Plan in place as quickly as possible where the district currently has few protections from speculative developers. And he made clear his strong support for neighbourhood plans.

Other topics which attendees felt strongly about included the A27 Arundel Bypass, Portsmouth Water and Southern Water performance and accountability, and road closures.