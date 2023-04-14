These are the candidates hoping to elected to Horsham District Council next month.

All 22 wards are up for election on Thursday May 4 with 48 seats up for grabs.

The council is currently run by a Conservative administration, but both the Lib Dems and Greens are looking to make big gains, with Labour will be aiming to break through on to the council.

There are several Reform UK candidates and Independents also standing.

This is the first time everyone will need ID to vote. Check what you need or find out how to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate here.

1 . Horsham District Council election Residents will go to the polls for council elections on Thursday May 4 Photo: Derek Martin

2 . Billingshurst (three) Jonathan AUSTIN (Lab), Samantha BATEMAN (LD), Mark BAYNHAM (LD), Christopher BROWN (Con), Danijela DAVID (Con), Jonathan DENTON (Green), Christopher HENSON (Lab), Trishna JULHA (Lab), Nigel JUPP (Con), Nikki NAMA (Green), John TROLLOPE (LD), Thomas WILSON (Green). Photo: a

3 . Bramber, Upper Beeding and Woodmancote (two) Richard ALLEN (LD), Mike CROKER (Green), Andy MANTELL (LD), Roger NOEL Roger (Con). Photo: NW

4 . Broadbridge Heath (two) James BROOKS (LD), Aaron COURTENEY-SMITH (Con), Sheila HUMPHREYS (Green), Jane MCGILLIVRAY (Lab), Terry OLIVER (Ind), Jonathan TAYLOR (LD), Sandra VALLENS (Green), Khobi VALLIS (Con). Photo: a