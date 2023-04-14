All Horsham District Council seats are up for election in May 2023
These are the candidates hoping to elected to Horsham District Council next month.
All 22 wards are up for election on Thursday May 4 with 48 seats up for grabs.
The council is currently run by a Conservative administration, but both the Lib Dems and Greens are looking to make big gains, with Labour will be aiming to break through on to the council.
There are several Reform UK candidates and Independents also standing.
This is the first time everyone will need ID to vote. Check what you need or find out how to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate here.