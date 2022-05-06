Going into the election, Labour and the Conservatives were neck and neck with 17 seats each in Worthing.
Across in Adur the Conservatives are defending a majority.
We’ll be updating you from the count, being held at Worthing Leisure Centre, throughout the day.
Live updates from Adur and Worthing council elections
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:06
Labour secures majority at Worthing, Conservatives hold on to Adur
Labour has secured a majority at Worthing Borough Council, taking two Castle wards, Northbrook, Gaisford and Marine from the Conservatives and Tarring from Lib Dems.
It has 23 seats compared to the Conservatives’ 12 with a Lib Dem and Independent.
Meanwhile the Conservatives at Adur retained a majority despite losing two seats to Labour and one to Greens.
They now have 16 seats, with Labour now on nine, with two independents and two Greens.
Worthing: Selden - Labour HOLD
Adur: Widewater - Conservative HOLD
Full results from Worthing Castle ward
RESULT: Castle - 2 vacancies (Worthing BC)
Ibsha Choudhury (Labour) - 1,297
Robin Rogers (Lib Dem) - 281
Habib Shashaty (Conservative) - 658
Christopher Smith (Green) - 188
Samuel Theodoridi (Labour) - 1,060
Nicky Waight (Conservative) - 696
Nick Wiltshire (Lib Dem) - 287
Adur: Southlands - Labour GAIN from Conservatives
Worthing: Labour GAINS both Castle seats from Conservatives
The Green gain in Shoreham wasn’t even close
Adur: Southwick Green - Labour GAIN from Conservatives
Adur: St Nicholas - Green GAIN from Conservatives
This was leader Neil Parkin’s former seat. Greens now have two seats at Adur!