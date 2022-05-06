LiveAll the Adur and Worthing election results are now in

Adur and Worthing residents went to the polls yesterday to vote in council elections with results due today (Friday May 5).

By Joshua Powling and Jessica Hubbard, local democracy reporter
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:08 pm

Going into the election, Labour and the Conservatives were neck and neck with 17 seats each in Worthing.

Across in Adur the Conservatives are defending a majority.

We’ll be updating you from the count, being held at Worthing Leisure Centre, throughout the day.

Worthing's council election result will be closely watched by the rest of the country

Live updates from Adur and Worthing council elections

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:06

    Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:06

    Labour secures majority at Worthing, Conservatives hold on to Adur

    Labour has secured a majority at Worthing Borough Council, taking two Castle wards, Northbrook, Gaisford and Marine from the Conservatives and Tarring from Lib Dems.

    It has 23 seats compared to the Conservatives’ 12 with a Lib Dem and Independent.

    Meanwhile the Conservatives at Adur retained a majority despite losing two seats to Labour and one to Greens.

    They now have 16 seats, with Labour now on nine, with two independents and two Greens.

    Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:49

    Worthing: Selden - Labour HOLD

    Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:37

    Adur: Widewater - Conservative HOLD

    Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:36

    Full results from Worthing Castle ward

    RESULT: Castle - 2 vacancies (Worthing BC)

    Ibsha Choudhury (Labour) - 1,297

    Robin Rogers (Lib Dem) - 281

    Habib Shashaty (Conservative) - 658

    Christopher Smith (Green) - 188

    Samuel Theodoridi (Labour) - 1,060

    Nicky Waight (Conservative) - 696

    Nick Wiltshire (Lib Dem) - 287

    Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:34

    Adur: Southlands - Labour GAIN from Conservatives

    Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:29

    Worthing: Labour GAINS both Castle seats from Conservatives

    Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:28

    The Green gain in Shoreham wasn’t even close

    Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:27

    Adur: Southwick Green - Labour GAIN from Conservatives

    Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:26

    Adur: St Nicholas - Green GAIN from Conservatives

    This was leader Neil Parkin’s former seat. Greens now have two seats at Adur!

    Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:23

    Labour comfortably took Tarring

