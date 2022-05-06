LiveAll the Hastings council election results are in - here’s how it all unfolded

Hastings residents went to the polls yesterday to vote in a borough council election with results due today (Friday May 5).

By Joshua Powling and Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:19 pm

Going into the election, Labour had 18 seats compared to 12 for the Conservatives and two for the Greens.

We’ll be updating you from the count throughout the day.

Hastings election count

Hastings Borough Council election results - live updates

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:20

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:20

Labour loses majority as Greens take three seats plunging council into no overall control

RESULTS SO FAR:

Ashdown - Conservative HOLD

Baird - Labour HOLD

Braybrook - Labour HOLD

Hollington - Labour HOLD

Conquest - Conservative HOLD

Gensing - Green GAIN from Labour

Castle - Labour HOLD

Central St Leonards - Green GAIN from Labour

Wishing Tree - Labour HOLD

Ore - Labour HOLD

West St Leonards - Conservative HOLD

Tressell - Green GAIN from Labour

Old Hastings - Labour HOLD

Maze Hill - Conservative HOLD

St Helens - Labour HOLD

Silverhill - Labour HOLD

