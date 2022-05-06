Going into the election, Labour had 18 seats compared to 12 for the Conservatives and two for the Greens.
Labour loses majority as Greens take three seats plunging council into no overall control
Ashdown - Conservative HOLD
Baird - Labour HOLD
Braybrook - Labour HOLD
Hollington - Labour HOLD
Conquest - Conservative HOLD
Gensing - Green GAIN from Labour
Castle - Labour HOLD
Central St Leonards - Green GAIN from Labour
Wishing Tree - Labour HOLD
Ore - Labour HOLD
West St Leonards - Conservative HOLD
Tressell - Green GAIN from Labour
Old Hastings - Labour HOLD
Maze Hill - Conservative HOLD
St Helens - Labour HOLD
Silverhill - Labour HOLD