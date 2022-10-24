No allotments protest from earlier this year

News that part of the field off of Ashburnham Road was set to be taken over for the growing of fruit and veg saw some residents launch a protest, claiming they had not all been consulted.

Several of them bombarded Chris Mullins, cabinet member for wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, with questions during a meeting of the full council.

Mr Mullins said: “Given the responses we have received, we have delayed moving ahead with the allotments at this time.

“We are reconsidering – we are listening to people who wish to comment.”

A four-week consultation into the plans was held earlier this year but residents pointed out that they were either unaware of it or could not take part as it had been held online only.

Mr Mullins assured his questioners that all the correct planning regulations would be followed should the council go ahead with the allotment plans.

When asked if another consultation would be held, he said: “We have done a consultation but what I’m prepared to do is re-send the letter to all the houses adjacent to the site to fully inform them of what is proposed and obviously take responses from those letters and also work with the elected representatives.

“It’s very important that we do that before coming to a final conclusion.”

