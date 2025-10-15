Andrew Griffith MP calls for an end to IVF inequity with the launch of a new report

Andew Griffith. MP for Arundel and South Downs, joined representatives of the British Fertility Society (BFS) in Parliament today (15th October) to discuss the need to end inequity in access to NHS-funded IVF treatment across England.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Infertility is a medical condition that affects 1 in 6 couples in the UK, yet access to treatment is far from equal. This important issue is one that the South Downs MP has been supporting local and national campaigners on. In January he hosted a meeting in Parliament to launch the Fertility Access UK campaign calling for equal access to IVF in the UK. x8g3qyt

The Parliamentary delegation on Wednesday was led by Kevin McEleny (BFS Chair), Ippokratis Sarris (Chair, BFS Training Subcommittee), and Sarah Norcross (BFS Trustee and Director of the Progress Educational Trust), alongside colleagues from The Fertility Alliance Gwenda Burns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The discussion centred on the newly published joint report from the British Fertility Society and Fertility Alliance - “Ending IVF Inequity: A Business Case for Change” (October 2025) https://shorturl.at/jkdz7.

Andrew Griffith MP in Parliament today with representatives of the British Fertility Society and The Fertility Alliance.

The business case calls for all Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) in England to implement the full National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) fertility guidelines which recommends three fully funded IVF cycles for eligible patients and has been the recommendation for two decades.

It was a shock for campaigners and patients to learn that Sussex ICB - which was one of the few remaining health boards to offer three cycles - changed their policy in July to ‘align’ with other ICBs. Now Sussex patients can only receive one cycle of funded IVF.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “Thanks to British scientific research, IVF has been a success story for our health system for decades. It has benefited so many couples who have had fertility issues. The UK must continue to be a leader in fertility regulatory systems and quickly address the widening inequities we have across the different NHS boards. I fully support today’s report and the terrific work of all our fertility campaigners in calling for the changes needed.”