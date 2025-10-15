Andrew Griffith MP calls for an end to IVF inequity with the launch of a new report
Infertility is a medical condition that affects 1 in 6 couples in the UK, yet access to treatment is far from equal. This important issue is one that the South Downs MP has been supporting local and national campaigners on. In January he hosted a meeting in Parliament to launch the Fertility Access UK campaign calling for equal access to IVF in the UK. x8g3qyt
The Parliamentary delegation on Wednesday was led by Kevin McEleny (BFS Chair), Ippokratis Sarris (Chair, BFS Training Subcommittee), and Sarah Norcross (BFS Trustee and Director of the Progress Educational Trust), alongside colleagues from The Fertility Alliance Gwenda Burns.
The discussion centred on the newly published joint report from the British Fertility Society and Fertility Alliance - “Ending IVF Inequity: A Business Case for Change” (October 2025) https://shorturl.at/jkdz7.
The business case calls for all Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) in England to implement the full National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) fertility guidelines which recommends three fully funded IVF cycles for eligible patients and has been the recommendation for two decades.
It was a shock for campaigners and patients to learn that Sussex ICB - which was one of the few remaining health boards to offer three cycles - changed their policy in July to ‘align’ with other ICBs. Now Sussex patients can only receive one cycle of funded IVF.
Andrew Griffith MP said: “Thanks to British scientific research, IVF has been a success story for our health system for decades. It has benefited so many couples who have had fertility issues. The UK must continue to be a leader in fertility regulatory systems and quickly address the widening inequities we have across the different NHS boards. I fully support today’s report and the terrific work of all our fertility campaigners in calling for the changes needed.”