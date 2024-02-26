Andrew Griffith MP ‘in conversation’ with Arundel audience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the end of a high-profile week in national politics with the Speaker of Parliament under fire and emotions running high, around 60 residents attended the event which took place at Arundel Town Hall on Friday night (February 23).

The local Member of Parliament faced questions, put to him by the Editor in Chief on behalf of residents, on a wide range of issues including immigration, the upcoming Spring Budget, potholes, net zero, to the drama of the House of Commons, including the allegations made against Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

Mr Shipton, who himself is a West Sussex resident, opened the evening by independently asking Andrew about his views on threats from extremist groups to democracy, and led the session with other questions from attendees on a wide range of topics.

Arundel & South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, and Sussex World Editor-in-Chief, Gary Shipton.

The Arundel ‘In Conversation’ was the latest in a series of events chaired by the local journalist in which Andrew Griffith has made himself available to hear the views of local people.

The MP has said it forms part of his engagement which he has as an MP to bring the work of Parliament closer to constituents. This is alongside his regular work of weekly surgeries, surveys of residents on important topics such as the NHS and transport, and meetings with local organisations.

Speaking about the event, Mr Griffith said: “At a time when Parliament itself is often in the news, I believe it is important to give the residents whom I represent in Westminster a chance to put me on the spot and to try and make sense of what is going on.

"Recent events in Arundel, Pulborough, Henfield and Petworth have all been well attended showing that whilst people have a wide range of views, they are definitely interested in what is happening.