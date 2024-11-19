Andrew Griffith MP meets with local farmers attending rally in London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andrew Griffith, Member of Parliament for Arundel and South Downs is pictured here, meeting with local Sussex farmers and attending the Farmers rally in London opposing the Governments damaging Farm Tax.

Andrew has met with many farmers from across his constituency to discuss the impact of this Governments change to the rules around inheritance tax to make family farms eligible for the first time. Local farmers recounted how they were facing an overwhelming potential tax bill, and how they would struggle to pass on their farm, which has often been in their family for generations.

He also attended the farmers rally to show his support for the farming sector and the rural economy more generally. He heard from a variety of moving speakers, including farmers from across the United Kingdom, who spoke passionately of the difficulties they were already facing and how this change would force thousands of them out of local farming.

Andrew has committed to opposing this change, which he has called damaging and unnecessary, ahead of the planned budget vote next week.