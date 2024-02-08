Andrew Griffith MP says Dental Plan is ‘welcome news’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Published yesterday, 7th February 2024, by the Government, the Dental Recovery Plan aims to deliver an extra 2.5 million dental appointments over the next year. Supported by an extra £200 million, the plan will relocate hundreds of dentists to rural areas.

The new Government strategy will also pay practising dentists an extra £50 for every NHS patient they see who has not had an appointment within the last two years.

Mr Griffith recently completed an NHS Survey which heard from over five thousand local residents. A large number of the primary concerns raised with the local MP were around dentistry provision.

Arundel & South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, speaking in the House of Commons

The local MP has met with NHS Sussex leadership and the Government’s Minister for Dentists to discuss the results.

Commenting on the upgrades, Andrew Griffith MP said: ”The publication of the NHS Dental Recovery Plan will come as welcome news for West Sussex residents, especially in rural areas.

I’ve heard from thousands of local residents about their views on the NHS and dentistry – and whilst the experience for many who have received care has been good, some have struggled to obtain appointments at their local practice.

