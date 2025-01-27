Andrew Griffith MP - Sussex needs a mayor like a fish needs a bicycle.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I am not remotely a fan of the government’s plans to reform local government. Here in West Sussex, we are one of the most historical parts of the country with structures that have evolved – like our landscape – over countless generations. Top-down imposed reforms are completely wrong and lack democratic consent.

The model of elected mayors in conurbations such as Birmingham and Greater Manchester is not mature enough for anyone to be sure whether they work even there. Those cities benefitted at the same time from huge amounts of extra taxpayers’ money. It may have been that rather than the mayor which made the difference. Either way, mayors are urban not rural creatures.

The best forms of decision making are those which are locally accessible and accountable. We know where our town halls are and whilst individual councillors are human and of mixed effectiveness, they also tend to be local enough to be seen out and about and summoned when needed. Conversely, who knows who runs NHS Sussex?

Labour proposes imposing a mayor on us and forcing our district and county councils to merge as the result. We would still end up with two different tiers of local government and some confusion about who is responsible for what; the one difference is that both tiers would be more remote than they are today from the community they serve.

Inevitably, some are playing politics with what is going on. Having expressed their ‘strong support’ for devolution early on, Lib Dem council leaders now say they oppose the changes and the possible delay to local elections which is a decision of the Labour run central government. The Conservative position is clear, no council should be bullied or blackmailed into Labour’s local government restructuring. We would prefer no change at all but if change is to be dictated to West Sussex then we will do our best pragmatically to shape it for the good of local people.