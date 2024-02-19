Anger as West Sussex County Council cuts flooding funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Conservative-led county council reduced its annual funding for its flood prevention fund Operation Watershed for the 2024/5 budget passed in Chichester on Friday. The council also removed action on climate change as a key council priority.

This will be a particular blow for residents in the new coastal constituency of Chichester who have suffered significant flooding of roads in the area during the winter.

“Flood, drainage and sewage issues are some of the main concerns I hear from local residents. To reduce spending in this area now is short-term thinking at its worst,” said Jess Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Chichester.

Jess Brown-Fuller standing in flooded road in Bersted

Speaking after the county council meeting on Friday, Liberal Democrat Deputy Group Leader Cllr Kate O’Kelly (Midhurst) said: “Once again, the Conservatives are content to pay lip service to West Sussex residents concerns but then refuse to go the extra mile in funding them properly. And on both flood prevention and climate change, they have quietly reduced their commitment.

“The Liberal Democrats are out on the doorsteps every week listening to residents and we know that potholes and flooding are people’s two biggest concerns. We proposed both more money for road maintenance than the Conservatives, and increased funding and capacity for drainage improvements. Meanwhile the Conservatives are also ignoring the growing mental health crisis in our children while we have found money to provide more much needed support. The Liberal Democrat proposals are both resident-focused and financially sound being funded entirely by back office savings and additional income.”