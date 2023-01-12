Edit Account-Sign Out
Another housing development in Yapton approved by Arun District Council

Plans to build nine homes in Yapton have been approved by Arun District Council.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
4 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 5:13pm

The application from Dandara Southern Ltd, for Stakers Farm, in North End Road, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (January 11).

The development will be tucked behind other homes being built by Dandara, with Seaward Properties building immediately to the south.

The barns currently on the site will be replaced with three three-bedroom houses, four two-bedroom houses and two two-bedroom flats above garages.

Proposed application site
The council received six letters of objection to the plans, with Yapton Parish Council raising concerns about the number of homes being built on a small site and the mix being ‘inappropriate’ as it did not include bungalows for older people.

Planning officers, though, felt the plans were ‘acceptable’ and the application was approved without comment from the committee.

To view the application, log on to www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search and search for Y/124/22/PL.

Arun District CouncilYapton