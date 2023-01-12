Plans to build nine homes in Yapton have been approved by Arun District Council.

The application from Dandara Southern Ltd, for Stakers Farm, in North End Road, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (January 11).

The development will be tucked behind other homes being built by Dandara, with Seaward Properties building immediately to the south.

The barns currently on the site will be replaced with three three-bedroom houses, four two-bedroom houses and two two-bedroom flats above garages.

Proposed application site

The council received six letters of objection to the plans, with Yapton Parish Council raising concerns about the number of homes being built on a small site and the mix being ‘inappropriate’ as it did not include bungalows for older people.

Planning officers, though, felt the plans were ‘acceptable’ and the application was approved without comment from the committee.

