An appeal for refused plans for the demolition of a Loxwood house has been dismissed.

The proposed plans would have seen the replacement of a dwelling following the demolition of an existing dwelling at Little Wephurst on Walthurst Lane in Loxwood.

The plans were

In a statement, Ifold and Plaistow Parish Council said: “The Parish Council unanimously agreed to object to the proposal on the grounds of concern regarding the mass, bulk and scale of the proposed dwelling that would appear at odds with the vernacular of the other cottages within the immediate area and proximity to public rights of way.

"The recently dismissed planning appeal at this location APP/3815/W/18/3206331 was referred to during discussion. There appears to be no residential curtilage within the submitted documents. If planning permission is to be granted the Parish Council respectfully requests that the residential curtilage is agreed and that permitted development rights are removed.”

