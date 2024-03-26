Applications open for new Eastbourne Town Board Chair to help invest £20 million in the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Government guidelines state that the Chair should be independent, have a passion for the town, and understand placemaking.

This voluntary role will be filled following an application process involving an interview panel that includes the Leader of the Council, Councillor Stephen Holt, and the MP for Eastbourne and Willingdon, Caroline Ansell. The panel will meet in the week commencing April 22.

Councillor Holt said: “I am very excited about the long term opportunities this £20 million investment into the town will bring over 10 years.

Eastbourne Borough Council will be accepting applications straight after the Easter holidays for the role of the Independent Chair for the new Eastbourne Town Board, which will see the government invest £20 million to help level up the town. Picture: Jon Rigby

“Whilst Eastbourne Borough Council invites a Chair to form the Board, both Caroline and I agree that we should open this position up for nominations, so that we can have as diverse a range of candidates as possible.

“This is the first step to unlocking the funding, and I know that there are some outstanding candidates in our town. I’d encourage anyone interested to apply - this is a real opportunity to make a difference.”

Caroline Ansell MP said: “I was delighted to secure this investment from the government because it has the potential to bring exciting regeneration projects to our town for years to come.