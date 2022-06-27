Approved Bognor Regis toilets revamp 'should provide great relief'

Arun District Council can now commence refurbishment of the Bedford Street public toilets next to Morrisons off London Road.

Officers explained that the £250,000 refurbishment aims to combat anti-social behaviour in the building, including drug dealing.

The toilets will be made unisex and will have one entrance instead of the current two.

Bedford Street toilets, Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR2201261

Concerns had been expressed over womens’ safety in the shared space but officers explained that each cubicle would have its own sink and dryer.

A disabled toilet with baby changing facilities will be added.

Ricky Bower asked why the proposals had come before the committee as the use will remain the same.

Bu officers explained that refurbishment still requires permission – even though changes to the outside will be ‘modest’.

Committee members called the proposals a ‘big improvement’.