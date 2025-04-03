Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artists and makers are being invited to showcase their work at Artwave 2025 as Lewes District Council reveals last year’s attendance and spending figures.

One councillor said these highlight the ‘hugely positive’ impact of the festival for the Lewes district.

Creative people who want to exhibit their work at the festival, which runs from September 6 to 21, have until Sunday, April 27, to register at www.artwavefestival.org.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Leisure, said: “We are very proud of Artwave and the way it supports our brilliant creative community by giving art lovers the chance to discover new work, meet artists and makers, and buy directly from them. Alongside this hugely positive creative impact, the festival is also beneficial to the local economy, attracting people to the area who spend money on enjoying all the great things Lewes district has to offer. My thanks to Charlotte Parsons for all her super work in organising Artwave.”

Artwave 2025 runs from September 6 to 21. Photo submitted by Lewes District Council

Last year, Artwave featured the work of more than 1,000 artists and makers across 163 exhibitions, and generated over £333,000 in total income for them. Work on display included jewellery, painting, sculpture, printmaking, textiles, ceramics, metalwork and photography.

The council estimates that more than 53,000 people visited over the three weeks of the 2024 festival.

A council spokesperson said: “As well as being a popular annual event for residents, the flagship visual arts festival funded by Lewes District Council is a gateway for people from farther afield to discover and enjoy Lewes district – with the average visitor spending just under £40 on non-artwork items such as food, drink, shopping and accommodation. According to a report by Artwave organisers, an impressive 98 per cent of visitors in 2024 expressed their intention to return to the festival in the future, highlighting the event's strong appeal.”