Arun housebuilding still lagging far behind government imposed targets

The number of new homes built in Arun between April and the end of June has fallen far short of expectations, according to a report presented to Arun District Council’s planning policy committee on Wednesday (21 September).

A total of 115 new homes were completed but, if completions continue on this trajectory, they will fall far short of the 1,288 home target this year.

The council is set to hold talks with developers to confirm if it is actually possible to meet the target.

Housebuilding in Arun

Group head of planning Neil Crowther said the figures were ‘not an exact science’ and promised they would be ‘more robust’ towards the end of the year.

The housebuilding target was lambasted by councillors who pointed out that it is not set by the district council – but by central government.

Committee chair Ricky Bower (Con, East Preston) called the high targets ‘a disgrace’.

“Clearly we’ve got a target; we’re not achieving it,” said Roger Elkins (Con, Ferring)

“Which is the best way forward?”

Mr Elkins also wanted to know if other councils are in a similar position to Arun.

Mr Crowther believes Arun is ‘in a very difficult position’ with ‘probably the highest housing target of any district council in the country’.

Terence Chapman (Con, East Preston) said: “I personally think it’s unfair on our planning department to even have this as a target.

“They don’t build the houses – it’s the developer who builds the houses.”

Martin Lury (LDem, Bersted) pointed out thousands of incomplete developments that currently have planning permission in the district.

“We’re being set up to fail,” he said.

Figures released in January show that the district under delivered on its housing targets by more than 1,000 homes in the three years to March 2021.

This means the council must now consider all ‘sustainable’ applications for approval or face lengthy and costly appeals from developers.