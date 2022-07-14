Arun Local plan review still paused - 'we have to hold our guns'

The Local Plan, which sets out a vision for development across the district including housing targets up to 2031, was adopted by Arun District Council in 2018.

But successive failures to meet government set housing targets, and not identifying enough land for new housing, means the council must review it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Planning Policy Committee voted to continue the review last month but this was overturned at a full council meeting on Wednesday (July 13).

New housing being built in Arun

Opposition councillors support the review as they believe having an updated plan could protect the district from ‘planning by appeal’; where decisions end up being taken by a government planning inspector.

They say the evidence behind the current plan is ‘out of date’ which has contributed to the fact that the council must now consider all ‘sustainable’ development for approval, or face appeals by developers.

But the ruling Conservative administration disagrees. It says that the draft Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill signals a move away from housing targets set by central government.

Conservative members argue that reviewing the plan under the current rules would commit the council to delivering an extra 6,500 homes, whereas holding off may see more flexible housing targets.

Paul English (Con, Felpham East) said: “Having attended a dinner meeting with Michael Gove, he gave every indication he was also not happy with this planning process.

“He was not happy with the way the inspectors were overturning local opinion and he wanted that reformed.

“We really have to just hold our guns at the moment and not increase housing because there are new things that could come in.”

But Green councillor Isabel Thurston pointed out Mr Gove had been sacked and suggested Arun Conservatives ‘propose sitting and doing nothing because they might have a hint that somebody in their completely disorganised and discredited government may actually decide to do something at some point’.

Lib Dem group leader James Walsh said the current situation was leading to developers submitting speculative applications for sites outside of the Local Plan and they were seeing the consequences of it with overloaded infrastructure.