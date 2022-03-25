Aldwick

AW/66/22/HH: 36 Kingsway. Addition of a first floor with pitched roof to the existing flat roof garage. This application affects the character & appearance of the Craigweil House Conservation Area.

AW/74/22/HH: Pennyfarthing, 5 Kingsway. Two storey rear extension. This application affects the character and appearance of the Craigwell House Conservation Area.

LU/79/22/PL: The Old Printworks, 7 Arundel Road, LIttlehampton. Change of use from light industrial (E (g) (iii) Use Class) to residential use (C3 Use Class) to create a 2 bedroom dwelling. Alterations including creation of internal courtyard garden, addition of first floor roof terrace, and window alterations (addition of 3 new windows to southern elevation and infilling of 1 existing window to northern elevation). Photo: Google Maps.

AW/51/22/T: Oak Tree Cottage, Acorn End. 1 No. Oak tree - Crown reduction to leave height 12m and spread 11-12m.

AW/72/22/HH: 4 Elizabeth Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

AW/79/22/T: 2 Woodstock Gardens. Fell 1 No Sycamore tree.

AW/78/22/PL: Southmead, Canons Close. Variation of condition 2-plans condition imposed under AW/259/21/HH to extend front of property approximately 2m further than approved.

AW/81/22/T: 60 Aldwick Avenue. Various work to 2 No Common Beech trees (01 & 03) and 1 No. Horse Chestnut tree (02).

Angmering

A/47/22/PL: Land East Of Roundstone Lane. Continuance of use without compliance with condition 1 imposed under A/3/21/PL relating to prior to first occupation the hatched area indicated on Site Layout Green Arrangement 1388/001 K shall be laid to be an open grassed area and shall remain, at all times, available for public use.

A/46/22/RES: Phase 1 - Land off Arundel Road. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent A/122/19/OUT and varied by A/207/21/PL for the construction of 7 No dwellings with associated public open space, landscaping, parking, ecological mitigation, infrastructure and earthworks. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.

Arundel

AB/25/22/L: 41 High Street. Listed building consent to (i) repaint existing window frames, existing front door, existing fascia and existing hanging sign on the High Street elevation of the building, and (ii) to remove the 3 fake trees and planter which sit over the ground floor fascia at first floor level.

AB/14/22/HH: 172 Fitzalan Road. Single storey flat roof rear extension.

Bersted

BE/18/22/A: Arun Retail Park, Unit G, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 5 x internally illuminated, and 1 x externally illuminated fascia signs, 1 x internally illuminated totem sign, 1 x internally illuminated free standing height limiter sign, 1 x internally illuminated rotating board, 1 x freestanding order point sign, 1x internally illuminated menu board, 1 x internally illuminated billboard and 1 x internally illuminated wayfinding sign.

BE/23/22/T: 78 North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis. Fell 1 No. Yew tree.

Bognor Regis

BR/45/22/T: Car Park to rear of Longbrook House, University of Chichester, Upper Bognor Road. Fell 1 No. Maple tree (T1).

BR/57/22/PL: 18-20 Stocker Road. Demolition of vacant garden building and construction of 1 No. 2 bed supported accommodation annexe.

BR/59/22/HH: 38 Nyewood Lane. Erection of single storey side extension following demolition of existing single storey side extension and detached garage.

East Preston

EP/32/22/HH: 2 Vicarage Lane. Erection of single storey side and rear extensions with mono pitched roofs.

EP/33/22/HH: 24 Elm Avenue. Erection of single storey front extension to create attached garage and installation of front porch canopy following the demolition of existing detached garage.

Felpham

FP/41/22/HH: 35 Davenport Road. Construction of a replacement sun room.

Ferring

FG/45/22/T: Corner of Oaklands and Ferring Street. 1 No. Holm Oak tree - Crown reduction to leave height 13.5m and spread 8.5m.

FG/51/22/HH: 26 West Drive. Single storey side extension, single storey other side extension to form self-contained annex and conversion of garage to habitable use.

FG/52/22/HH: 6 Beehive Lane. Erection of two storey front extension with front canopy, single storey side and rear extension and extension of loft to habitable use including the installation of 1 x side dormer.

Littlehampton

LU/54/22/PL: The Flintstone Centre, East Street. Installation of 3000mm high welded mesh fencing and associated single leaf gate along a section of the northern boundary line and along the rear elevation, Ornamental fencing and associated gates to be installed, located adjacent to the existing southern side entrance to the building, as well as the installation of 3000mm high welded mesh fence encapsulating the existing boiler room to the rear of the building, demolition of existing side secondary entrance including existing ramped access and associated fittings. Repairs to the section of wall affected by the removal of the entrance. This application affects the character and appearance of the East Street Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/70/22/PL: 55A High Street. Change of use from travel agent Use Class E (a) (previous use class A1) to Nail Salon (Sui Generis). This site may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/58/22/A: 18 Beach Road. 1 No internally illuminated fascia sign and 2 No poster signs on front elevation.

LU/63/22/HH: 19 Finches Close. Single storey flat roof side extension.

Pagham

P/19/22/PL: Church Farm Holiday Village, Church Lane. Erection of a Jump Tower with Climbing Wall and a Container Bar. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

P/22/22/PL: Land West of Hook Lane. Readvertisement due to amendments to some of the dwellings which has resulted in a change to floor areas. Variation of condition 1 imposed under P/132/20/RES relating to approved plans.

P/38/22/HH: 12 Jubilee Gardens. Single storey side extension.

P/39/22/HH: Summerfield House, Summer Lane. Erection of part single, part two storey front/side extension and single storey rear extension, alterations to side conservatory and installation of front bay window and balustrade to front balcony.

Rustington

R/51/22/HH: 40 Cudlow Avenue. Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and extend existing dormers, following demolition of existing detached garage. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

R/60/22/PL: The Windmill Inn, Mill Lane. Extension and remodelling of existing public house to form hotel with 20 No bedrooms and associated parking and landscaping. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

R/31/22/HH: 15 Broadmark Way. Single storey side/rear extension. Replacement roof with rooms in new roof space, 3 x front dormers and 1 x rear dormer. Demolition of existing front porch and rear conservatories.

R/52/22/HH: 29 Seafield Road. Single Storey Extension to the rear of existing mid-terraced property (including party wall with adjacent property to the east 31 Seafield Rd).

R/55/22/HH: Chaucer House, 7 Cross Road. Erection of 2no. garden buildings for use as a gym and a store/entertainment room.

• For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.