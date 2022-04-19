Aldingbourne

AL/46/22/HH: 45 Ivy Lane, Westergate. Erection of single storey rear extension and conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 1 No. rear dormer with juliette balcony and 2 No. front rooflights.

Aldwick

LU/60/22/PL: 27 Clifton Road, Littlehampton. Change of use (regularisation and part retrospective) from 11 bed HMO (Sui Generis) to a 20 bed HMO & 2 No dwellings (net gain of 1 No dwelling). This site is in CIL Zone 4. Photo: Google Maps.

AW/93/22/HH: 10 Boxgrove Gardens. Detached canopy car port.

AW/95/22/HH: 120 Barrack Lane. Single storey rear extension.

AW/100/22/T: 63 Barrack Lane. Fell 1 No. Wild Cherry tree (T1).

Angmering

A/270/21/OUT: Land off Arundel Road. Readvertisement due to amended description. Hybrid application comprising: a)Demolition of existing buildings; b)Full planning application for the development of 160 No. dwellings with open space, landscaping and sustainable drainage systems (SuDS), and two vehicular access points from Arundel Road; c)Outline application with all matters reserved except for up to 1,393 square metres of Class E floor-space with associated parking provision and 2.1 hectares of sports pitch land. This site is a Departure from the Development Plan.

A/68/22/PL: Furzefield Scout campsite, Dappers Lane. Relocation of existing toilet block and installation of 2 new iso-container temporary toilet blocks and connect to new septic tank. This site is in CiL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

A/70/22/CLE: Arundel Acre, Arundel Road. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of the application site as a single dwelling house.

Arundel

AB/26/22/HH: 45 Tarrant Street. Erection of garden room in rear and internal alterations. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and a Listed Building).

AB/35/22/HH: 11 Fitzalan Road. Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/31/22/T: Rectory Cottage, Old Rectory Drive, Eastergate. 1 No. Ash tree (T1) - Crown reduction to leave height 14m and spread 6m.

BN/37/22/T: Land west of Green Acres, Lake Lane, Barnham. Various works to various trees.

Bersted

BE/40/22/PL: Former Bartons Infant School, Romney Broadwalk. Demolition of former school building and erection of 21 No. new dwellings and associated car parking, cycle parking and landscaping. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated).

Bognor Regis

BR/82/22/PL: Holmlea, Main Unit Rear Of Town Cross Avenue. Demolition of warehouse and proposed construction of 10 No. self contained apartments. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

BR/48/22/PL: 13-17 Richmond Avenue. Conversion of existing loft space into 2 No. flats. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero rated) as flats.

Felpham

FP/57/22/T: 71 Outerwyke Road. 1 No. Maple tree (T1) - Reduce Northern aspect by 2m to leave 10m.

Ferring

FG/53/22/HH: 14 Ferring Close. Erection of single storey front and side/rear extension and roof extension including the installation of dormers and rooflights.

FG/57/22/PL: 12 Little Paddocks. Demolition and erection of 1 No new dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Kingston

K/12/22/HH: Meadow House, Kingston Lane. Erection of single storey rear and front porch extension, erection of self contained detached annex and alterations to fenestration.

Littlehampton

LU/93/22/PL: Nightingale Nursing Home, 43 Beach Road. Replacement of 43 No. existing timber windows with new double glazed PVCu windows. This application is in CIL Zone (Zero Rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/35/22/HH: 31 Elm Drive, Elmer. Single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory.

Pagham

P/51/22/PL: Land West of Pagham Road and South of Summer Lane. Change of use of 12.16 hectares of agricultural land to use for Alternative Natural Green Space, Public Open Space, Allotments & SUDS Scheme (7.48 hectares) and use for a local centre comprising a library, health, child care facilities and a 1/2 FE Primary School. This site may affect a Public Right of Way and is in CIL Zone SP2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/73/22/HH: 22 Hide Gardens. Erection of single storey rear extension.

R/75/22/HH: 10 Acre Close. Removal of the existing conservatory and replacement with a two-storey rear extension, plus a front infill extension and an increased ridge height with a new dormer to the East of the property.

