AW/139/22/T: 51 Chawkmare Coppice. 1no. Deodar Cedar (T1) crown reduction by 1m to a height of 18m. Selective reduction to the crown spread by 1.5m to a finishing spread of 5m.

AW/138/22/T: 20 The Oaks. 1no. Oak tree (T1) crown lift to 5 metres, remove epicormic growth from the trunk and thin out the canopy by 20%, remove deadwood.

R/110/22/PL: 51 Pigeonhouse Lane, Rustington. Variation of condition following R/132/21/NMA relating to approved plans (Conditions(s) Dwg No 203108/03, Rev A Proposed Floor Plans; Dwg No 203108/04 Rev A, Proposed Elevations) for Change of materials and increase in the proposed projection to the rear of 1506mm. Photo: Google Maps.

Angmering

A/256/21/RES: Land North of Water Lane. Readvertisement due to amendments to the layout. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent A/248/21/PL for the erection of 525 No residential dwellings with associated parking, landscape, play areas & public open space.

A/86/22/HH: 5 The Cottrells. Retention of a detached single storey garden office and store at the rear of the property.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/69/22/HH: 15 Critchmere Road, Eastergate. Erection of two storey side and single storey rear extension including installation of rooflights following demolition of existing side/rear extension.

Bersted

BE/52/22/HH: 1 Markfield. Single storey rear extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/114/22/HH: 5 Highland Avenue. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing rear lean-to.

BR/118/22/HH: 26 Westway. Erection of side/rear extension following demolition of existing side garage and rear extension and removal of chimney.

BR/123/22/HH: 5 Arnhem Road. Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear outbuilding and shed.

Climping

CM/28/22/HH: 15 Cropthorne Drive. Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

East Preston

EP/56/22/HH: 8 Woodbridge Park. Single storey front and rear extension.

Felpham

FP/85/22/HH: Cortez House, 3 Courtlands Way. Replace existing conservatory glazed roof with solid tiled roof including rooflights and alterations to fenestration/openings.

Ferring

FG/74/22/HH: Sumara, The Warren. Front and rear dormer replacement. Replacement green roof and reinstatement of chimney and associated works. Removal of two rear conservatories and replace with terrace. Alterations to fenestration and render system to brick facades.

FG/87/22/HH: 23 Colindale Road North. Single storey side extension.

Kingston

K/22/22/PL: Land East Of Kingston House, Kingston Lane. 3 No stables and a barn. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

LU/145/22/PL: Wellesley Court, Fitzalan Road. Two storey side extension and detached two storey building to north of existing house to create 4 No 3-bed dwellings. This application affects the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Seafront Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Rustington

R/111/22/HH: 35 Hawke Close. Single storey extension to side garage including new pitched roof and installation of an air source heat pump.

R/113/22/HH: 10 Andrew Close. Erection of single storey side extension.

R/116/22/HH: 41 Cove Road. Erection of single storey side and rear extension including front porch extension and a raised ridge height to incorporate additional space at first floor.

Walberton

WA/51/22/PL: Land At London Road, Fontwell. Repairs and alterations to the Slindon Estate Gateway including replacement of existing post & wire fence/gates with new black metal Estate fence, new pedestrian crossover to link either side of Bridleway (incl re-alignment of Bridleway to match official route), replacement of existing road sign and localised repair of bridleway surface. This application is a dual parish application with Slindon Parish Council and is a cross boundary application with the South Downs National Park Authority.

WA/42/22/PL: Morelands, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 5 No. residential dwellings, associated car parking and access. (Resubmission of WA/5/22/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Yapton

Y/66/22/HH: 29 West View Drive. Erection of single storey front extension.