Aldwick
AW/130/22/HH: 37 Grosvenor Gardens. Readvertisement due to address corrected to be Grosvenor Gardens. Proposed rear balcony. Removal of pitched roof and replace with new flat roof.
AW/204/22/T: 2 The Lawn. Fell 1no. Hornbeam tree.
Angmering
A/161/22/HH: Walnut Cottage, Old Mill Lane. Install carport.
A/163/22/A: Manor Retail Park, Unit 1, Rustington Bypass, Rustington. Installation of 2 x internally illuminated fascia signs.
Bersted
BE/83/22/A: Arun Retail Park, Unit E, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 2 x internally illuminated fascia signs.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/106/22/HH: 17 Bateson Way, Barnam. Single storey rear extension.
Bognor Regis
BR/174/22/PL: 7A Canada Grove. Subdivision of existing first-floor flat into two self-contained residential units. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is Zero Rated as other development.
East Preston
EP/87/22/HH: 10 Selborne Way. Single storey rear extension and installation of front, side and rear dormers.
Felpham
FP/133/22/HH: 7 Lindsey Court. Erection of self contained annexe in rear.
FP/134/22/HH: 12 The Midway. Single storey front extension and conversion of garage to habitable use.
FP/136/22/T: Greentops, 8 Innerwyke Close. 1no. Yew Tree (T1) currently 12m high and 6m spread, reduce by 2-3m all around to correct pruning points.
Ferring
FG/122/22/HH: 23 Little Paddocks. First floor extension to rear.
FG/125/22/HH: 12 Green Park. Single storey rear extension and conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 2 x dormers, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.
Kingston
K/33/22/HH: South Shore House, 29 Coastal Road. Erection of additional storey to create a second floor with a rear terrace and a two storey side extension including addition of solar panels and a bicycle store.
Littlehampton
LU/216/22/PL: Unit K Riverside Industrial Estate, Bridge Road. Construction of extension to self storage centre. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
LU/225/22/L: Rear of 15 South Terrace. Listed building consent for creation of a holiday cottage by demolishing garage & extending workshop. This application affects the character & appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area & may affect the setting of listed buildings.
Middleton
M/87/22/HH: 51 Southdean Drive. Conversion of garage to habitable use including alterations to fenestration/openings.
M/88/22/HH: 10 Meadow Walk. Single storey side extensions.
Poling
PO/10/22/HH: St Johns Priory, Poling Street. External and internal alterations including general repairs and conservation works. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).
PO/11/22/L: St Johns Priory, Poling Street. Listed building consent for repair and conservation works, minor external and internal alterations.
Rustington
R/168/22/HH: Roundway House, The Roundway. Single storey side extensions, detached double garage with room above and conversion of garage to habitable use, following demolition of existing rear shed.
Yapton
Y/86/22/L: Old Bilsham Farm, Bilsham Lane. Listed building consent for conversion of existing loggia / outbuildings to habitable use and erection of detached outbuilding.
Y/85/22/HH: Old Bilsham Farm, Bilsham Lane. Conversion of existing loggia / outbuildings to habitable use and erection of detached outbuilding. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).