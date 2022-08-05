Aldwick

AW/130/22/HH: 37 Grosvenor Gardens. Readvertisement due to address corrected to be Grosvenor Gardens. Proposed rear balcony. Removal of pitched roof and replace with new flat roof.

AW/204/22/T: 2 The Lawn. Fell 1no. Hornbeam tree.

Angmering

A/161/22/HH: Walnut Cottage, Old Mill Lane. Install carport.

A/163/22/A: Manor Retail Park, Unit 1, Rustington Bypass, Rustington. Installation of 2 x internally illuminated fascia signs.

Bersted

BE/83/22/A: Arun Retail Park, Unit E, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 2 x internally illuminated fascia signs.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/106/22/HH: 17 Bateson Way, Barnam. Single storey rear extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/174/22/PL: 7A Canada Grove. Subdivision of existing first-floor flat into two self-contained residential units. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is Zero Rated as other development.

East Preston

EP/87/22/HH: 10 Selborne Way. Single storey rear extension and installation of front, side and rear dormers.

Felpham

FP/133/22/HH: 7 Lindsey Court. Erection of self contained annexe in rear.

FP/134/22/HH: 12 The Midway. Single storey front extension and conversion of garage to habitable use.

FP/136/22/T: Greentops, 8 Innerwyke Close. 1no. Yew Tree (T1) currently 12m high and 6m spread, reduce by 2-3m all around to correct pruning points.

Ferring

FG/122/22/HH: 23 Little Paddocks. First floor extension to rear.

FG/125/22/HH: 12 Green Park. Single storey rear extension and conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 2 x dormers, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Kingston

K/33/22/HH: South Shore House, 29 Coastal Road. Erection of additional storey to create a second floor with a rear terrace and a two storey side extension including addition of solar panels and a bicycle store.

Littlehampton

LU/216/22/PL: Unit K Riverside Industrial Estate, Bridge Road. Construction of extension to self storage centre. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/225/22/L: Rear of 15 South Terrace. Listed building consent for creation of a holiday cottage by demolishing garage & extending workshop. This application affects the character & appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area & may affect the setting of listed buildings.

Middleton

M/87/22/HH: 51 Southdean Drive. Conversion of garage to habitable use including alterations to fenestration/openings.

M/88/22/HH: 10 Meadow Walk. Single storey side extensions.

Poling

PO/10/22/HH: St Johns Priory, Poling Street. External and internal alterations including general repairs and conservation works. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).

PO/11/22/L: St Johns Priory, Poling Street. Listed building consent for repair and conservation works, minor external and internal alterations.

Rustington

R/168/22/HH: Roundway House, The Roundway. Single storey side extensions, detached double garage with room above and conversion of garage to habitable use, following demolition of existing rear shed.

Yapton

Y/86/22/L: Old Bilsham Farm, Bilsham Lane. Listed building consent for conversion of existing loggia / outbuildings to habitable use and erection of detached outbuilding.

Y/85/22/HH: Old Bilsham Farm, Bilsham Lane. Conversion of existing loggia / outbuildings to habitable use and erection of detached outbuilding. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).