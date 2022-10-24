Aldingbourne

AL/149/22/HH: 24 Elm Road, Westergate. Two storey side extension and conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 1 x rear dormer.

AL/150/22/PL: The Grange, Westergate Street. Removal of mobile home and replacement with 1no. dwellinghouse.

BN/119/22/OUT: Land adjacent to Highfield House, Yapton Road, Barnham. Outline application with all matters reserved, except access, for 19 No dwellings for persons over 55 with associated car parking, landscaping, drainage and open space. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is a Departure from the Development Plan. (Photo: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/260/22/HH: 11 Frobisher Road. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of rear single storey extension.

AW/269/22/HH: 11 Waters Edge. Two storey front/side extension, single storey rear extension including installation of front porch.

AW/273/22/HH: 11 Wilman Gardens. Removal of conservatory and part of detached garage and erection of two storey rear chalet extension, enlargement of side dormer projection and side rooflights.

AW/278/22/HH: 8 Inglewood Drive. Single storey rear extension.

AW/283/22/T: 45 Chawkmare Coppice. 2 No. Oak trees (T1 & T2) - Height reduction by 3-4m to leave a height of 20m. 1 No. Lime tree (T3) Crown lift to 4m and remove epicormic growth from the base damaging the boundary fence.

Angmering

A/206/22/PL: 19 Swallows Gate. Readvertisement due to Amended car barn plans following objections: DL/CB SK01 V2 and DL/CB SK02 V2. Installation of timber car barn.

A/233/22/HH: 44 Arundel Road. Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/125/22/HH: 21 Elm Grove, Barnham. Two storey rear, first floor front/side extensions including installation of balconies, alterations to fenestration/openings and installation of solar panels.

Bersted

BE/110/22/PL: 81 North Bersted Street. Erection of 1no 2 bed dwelling. This application may affect the character and appearance of the North Bersted Conservation area, is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.(Resubmission of BE/72/22/PL).

BE/114/22/L: Green Farm, 95 North Bersted Street. Listed building consent for erection of a detached self contained ancillary annexe, installation of new 2.0m gates and replacement drive paving and close boarded boundary fence. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the North Bersted Conservation Area.)

BE/113/22/HH: Green Farm, 95 North Bersted Street. Erection of a detached self contained ancillary annexe, installation of new 2.0m gates and replacement drive paving and close boarded boundary fence. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the North Bersted Conservation Area and a Listed Building.)

BE/120/22/T: Rife at the rear of Sunningdale Gardens and Addison Way. Fell 2 No. Ash Tree (T16 and T17). 1 No. English Oak (T12) - Remove selected small-diameter ascending stems and lateral branches (2m-3m) at tips of branch extending to the east to reduce end-loading and bring into line with the rest of the crown. Pollard at 1.8m 1 No. Ash Tree (T5)

BE/121/22/PL: Flat, 293 Chichester Road. Creating separate entrance at rear for 1st floor flat, including installing metal staircase. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is Zero Rated as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/206/22/PL: 11 Goodwood Court, The Steyne. Replace four windows and one French balcony door with like for like windows and door. This application affects the character & appearance of The Steyne & Waterloo Square Conservation Area.

BR/219/22/HH: 158 London Road. Two storey rear extension.

Climping

CM/46/22/PL: Bairds Farm Shop, Crookthorn Lane. Erection of a substation, eight ultra-rapid electric vehicle chargers and associated electrical equipment within the car parking area of Maidenhead Aquatics Littlehampton. This application is in CIL Zone 5 and is Zero Rated as other development.

East Preston

EP/125/22/HH: 10 Beechlands Close. Single storey rear extension, including installation of 1 x side window.

Felpham

FP/186/22/HH: 16 Croft Way, Bognor Regis. Installation of 2 x dormers.

FP/187/22/HH: Knightsgate, 41 Crossbush Road. Single storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

FP/188/22/HH: 66 Limmer Lane. Creation of new storey, single storey front porch and rear extension, following demolition of existing single storey porch and rear extension.

Ferring

FG/149/22/HH: 1 East Mead. Installation of 2 x side dormers.

FG/155/22/PL: 7 Sea Lane. Variation of condition 4 following FG/12/19/PL to vary hours of operation to Monday-Sunday 12:00-22:30, Christmas Eve 102:00-23:00, New Year's Eve 12:00-00:30; late night refreshment on Christmas Eve 23:00-00:30, New Year's Eve 23:00-01:00; performance of live music on New Year's Eve 23:00-00:30 and performance of recorded music on New Year's Eve 23:00-00:30.

Ford

F/11/22/OUT: Hunterford Business Park, Former Ford Airfield. Outline appliction with all matters reserved (except access) for a new Business Park for 31 commercial units (Class E).

Kingston

K/42/22/PL: Salamanda, 37 Coastal Road. Demolition and erection of 1 No detached dwelling. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Littlehampton

LU/315/22/PL: Boes Bridge Meadow, Lyminster Road. Change of Use of Land to a private dog walking paddock use with associated car parking. This is a dual parish application with Lyminster and Crossbush Parish Council.

LU/324/22/HH: 48 Linnet Close. Move boundary wall.

LU/325/22/HH: 1 Hearnfield Road. Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and detached garage.

Middleton

M/112/22/PL: Middleton Court, 57 Elmer Road. New store building.

Pagham

P/136/22/HH: 33 West Front Road. Erection of single storey front and side/rear extension.

P/155/22/HH: 30 Church Way. Removal of conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension and removal of front porch, and erection of single storey front extension.

P/156/22/HH: 17 Lagoon Road. Proposed partial conversion of existing integral garage, single storey rear extension, change of claddingmaterial, fenestration alterations and installation of rooflights.

P/159/22/HH: 10 East Front Road. Single storey front extension following demolition of covered deck area. Addition of 4 velux windows and conversion of existing rear roof from hip to gable end.

P/161/22/PL: Land adjacent to Sefter School House, Sefter Road, Bognor Regis. Variation of condition 13 imposed under P/116/19/OUT relating to the rewording of the condition.

Poling

PO/13/22/HH: Fairplace Barn, Poling Street. Installation of new ground floor access and utility area, internal staircase and new mezzanine to The Granary.

Rustington

R/215/22/PL: Willow Green Doctors Surgery, Station Road, East Preston. Erection of single storey modular building with air condition units to provide consulting rooms. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

R/223/22/HH: 21 Meadway. Single storey side and rear extension.

Walberton

WA/87/22/PL: Brookview Nursery, Eastergate Lane. Removal of outdoor storage, including caravan and polytunnels and the erection of 7 No flexible E (g) flexible units comprising of offices and workshops, associated parking, drainage and turning spaces (resubmission following WA/98/21/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

WA/101/22/PL: Brookfield Farm, Eastergate Lane. 2 x detached 4 bedroom dwellings

Yapton

Y/124/22/PL: Barns South of Stakers Farm, North End Road. Erection of 9 No dwellings with associated access, car ports, parking and landscaping. This application may affect the setting of a listed building, may affect the character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Conservation Area, is a Departure from the Develpment Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Y/106/22/HH: 6 Park Drive. Single storey front, rear and side infill extension.

