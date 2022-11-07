Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith asks children to design his official Christmas card

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith. Picture: Richard Townshend

The competition is open to all children aged up to 12 years old. The MP’s Christmas card this year will be sent to more than 1,000 people, so will be a very special opportunity for a young artist to see their work in print.

Andrew would be especially happy to see paintings of local places and scenes.

He said: “My Christmas card competition is one of the highlights in my constituency calendar and to be able to share the festive cheer through the online gallery so that everyone can see the wonderful artworks I receive.”

