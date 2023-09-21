BREAKING
Arundel MP Andrew Griffith says climate policy ‘pragmatic and proportionate’

Andrew Griffith, the Member of Parliament for Arundel & South Downs, has welcomed the Government’s new approach to Net Zero.
By Michelle TaylorContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 15:31 BST
Announced yesterday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Government has set out its next steps to address climate change and reach the Net Zero targets which were set into law before the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

The new approach detailed by the Prime Minister will ease the transition to electric vehicles and heat pumps, so people will not have to make changes until 2035. Additionally, grants available to install heat pumps will be boosted by 50% and proposed rules on carpooling, recycling-bin requirements, and taxes on flights will be scrapped.

The UK has already over-delivered on its climate change targets, and has seen the fast reduction in emission in G7 – down almost 50 per cent since 1990. As a total, the UK’s share of global emission is less than 1%.

Photo of Andrew Griffith MP attending COP26 alongside former US Secretary of State John KerryPhoto of Andrew Griffith MP attending COP26 alongside former US Secretary of State John Kerry
Photo of Andrew Griffith MP attending COP26 alongside former US Secretary of State John Kerry

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s speech about Net Zero, Andrew Griffith MP who was himself the UK Net Zero Champion for Business in the run up to COP26. said: “The pragmatic and proportionate approach is right. I signed up over 60% of FTSE100 companies to ambitious targets to reduce their emissions.

“But whilst 2050 is the right goal, adoption of new clean, low-carbon technologies never follows straight lines.

“In rural West Sussex, many off grid or older homes would have been hit by a boiler ban and stopping that was a change I had been fighting for.”

