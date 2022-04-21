Ashdown Forest parking charges need permission to be introduced

In plans first proposed last year, the Board of Conservators of the Ashdown Forest are seeking to introduce charges to use its car parks.

The board says the plans are hoped to help fund its conservation works, as its current sources of income are proving insufficient to cover its costs.

While the plans have already been approved by the board itself, the introduction of charges requires the sign off of East Sussex County Council before coming into effect.

Scenic views of Ashdown Forest

This decision is expected to be made by Cllr Nick Bennett, the council’s lead member for resources and climate change, at a meeting on Thursday (April 28).

If approved by Cllr Bennett the charges would be expected to come into effect in August at all 47 of the forest’s car parks.

While these charges have yet to be finalised, it is proposed that charges would start at between £1.50 to £2 for an hour and up to £6 for a full day’s parking.