Attempt to safeguard Pagham green space from development threat

A grassy area at the Manor Park cul-de-sac was previously the subject of a planning application for four terraced houses.

Landowner Mr Joynal Abdin of Cambridge Heath Road, London, had his plans turned down by Arun District Council in 2020 and then by a planning inspector at appeal last year.

Although a portion of the land would have been set aside for residents, the council said the houses would have seen a ‘pleasant and open space’ lost.

The green space in Manor Park, Pagham

The planning inspector turned down the appeal not because they believed the public should have access to the space, but because the houses could have ‘affected the character and appearance of the area’, including the Grade II listed Barton Manor.

“I consider that there would be no unacceptable loss of public open space as the land is private and not protected under planning policy,” said the inspector.

Now a local resident, is trying to safeguard the land as public open space.

A planning statement argues that: “The land is currently designated as highway land but has in fact been used and maintained as publicly accessible amenity space enjoyed by local residents for many years and the application seeks to formally confirm and consolidate that use.”

Mr Abdin objected to the plans with his solicitors calling them ‘fundamentally flawed’.

A letter from Kingsley Smith Solicitors reads: “If the local planning authority were to grant the application, it would clearly be susceptible to judicial review, and costs would be sought against it.”

Three people have supported the plans with one saying they ‘never want the land to be built on’.

“My sister-in-law lives in Manor Park,” they said, “as a family we have used this pretty open space as a play area and picnic area when visiting for the last 40 years.”

“Please do not allow building on this precious open space.”

The original application for homes saw the council bombarded with objections from residents who felt the green space should be protected and raised issues such as flooding, parking as well as the impact on services and infrastructure.