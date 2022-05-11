The application, for the site in Copsale Road, was turned down during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (May 10).
A similar application was turned down in 2020 on the grounds that it represented ‘unsustainable development in the countryside’.
It was dismissed by planning inspectors when the applicant appealed that decision.
Since then, permission has been given for yet to be built stables and a sand school next door.
The committee was told that the applicant planned to run her business from the converted barn while caring for the horses once the stable was built.
Toni Bradnum (Con, Nuthurst & Lower Beeding) said: “I can’t see any merit in it at all. It does look rather an ugly building.”
The application was refused on the grounds that it was in an unsustainable location in the countryside, on a site not allocated for housing.