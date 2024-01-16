Becky new Westminster candidate for Bexhill and Battle Lib Dems
She has vowed to campaign for a better deal for the different communities that make up the constituency.
Becky is a mum of three and works for the NHS, focusing on reducing health inequalities and increasing sustainability. Passionate about equality, fairness and inclusivity, Becky has worked in these areas in both local government and the NHS for the last 20 years, and is committed to delivering the best outcomes for the local communities that she serves.
Speaking after being selected as Parliamentary Candidate for Bexhill and Battle, Becky said: “I am honoured to have been selected to take on this role, representing the values of the Liberal Democrats. The local party has made a real, positive difference to the communities across Bexhill and Battle through their current leadership roles on Rother and Wealden Councils and I'm looking forward to working with them and raising the issues and shining a light on all the good news of the area with an extra national focus.
“I am determined to offer residents an alternative in Parliament to more years of Tory neglect and an unappealing offer from Labour locally and nationally.”